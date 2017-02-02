Two Ten’s WIFI Group Is Honoring These Three Female Power Players at FN Platform

Tsering Namgyal Courtesy Image

Two Ten Footwear Foundation is honoring three top female leaders this month during its first Women in Footwear Industry (WIFI) Impact Awards.

“There are so many women in footwear who deserve to be recognized for their contributions to our industry and to the advancement of other women,” said Carol Baocchi, a footwear veteran who co-founded Two Ten WIFI in 2010 with Diane Sullivan, the CEO, president and chairman of Caleres.

Sullivan will be on hand to present the awards Feb. 22 at FN Platform. “When Carol and I started WIFI, we never imagined the growth and success the organization enjoys today,”Sullivan said in a statement. “It is a tribute to the dedication of women in our industry, and this specific award allows us to recognize the most influential leaders in a more visible and meaningful way.”

Tsering Namgyal, president of Chinese Laundry, will receive the WIFI Advancement Award, which acknowledges a woman who has contributed to the professional development of female leaders in the industry and within her own team.

Skechers’ Kathy Kartalis Courtesy Image

Kathy Kartalis, SVP of global product at Skechers, will be honored with the the WIFI Leadership Award, which recognizes a woman who has been in footwear for most of her career. Kartalis was selected for her leadership, passion, reputation and impact.

Finally, Two Ten member Carol Goodhue will take home the WIFI Community Award, which honors a woman who has played a significant role in the growth of WIFI. Goodhue has been instrumental in encouraging women in the footwear industry to get involved through the mentoring program, national or regional WIFI events, the Lunch and Learn series, and other WIFI-sponsored activities.