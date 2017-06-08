Fashion Designer Tracy Reese Honored Among ‘Women of Inspiration’ for Helping Children in Need

The three honorees of Delivering Good’s 2017 Women of Inspiration Luncheon are (L to R) Gaye Dean, Director, License Marketing at Target; Fashion Designer Tracy Reese; and Lana Todorovich, President, North American Wholesale, Ralph Lauren. Courtesy of The Bromley Group/Delivering Good

“Don’t wait for good things to happen to you. If you go out and make some good things happen you will fill the world with hope. You will fill yourself with hope,” said Karen Bromley as she quoted Barack Obama in her message to the audience at the Women of Inspiration luncheon on Wednesday in New York City.

Bromley sits on the Board of Directors for Delivering Good, a charity fighting poverty through product, and she also serves as the luncheon’s co-chair.

A view of the room at the Pierre Hotel from Delivering Good’s Woman of Inspiration Luncheon Courtesy of The Bromley Group/Delivering Good

Delivering Good, formerly K.I.D.S./Fashion Delivers, was founded more than 32 years ago.

Today, under its new name, the charity’s mission of uniting retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals in an effort to collect brand new apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other items to distribute to the poor and disadvantaged still stands. In her message from the committee, Bromley fought back tears as she explained that “the need never ends and sadly continues to grow. I know we can do so much more.” However, it is the committee’s overall gratitude for what has already been accomplished that shone through in Bromley’s speech.

The organization has helped more than 500 community-based social service agencies through its programs, with many of them having been with the charity for more than 30 years.

More than 400 companies pitch in each year by donating brand new items to the disadvantaged. Since 1985, the company has donated more than $1.6 billion worth of product for its cause. Delivering Good’s annual lunch takes time to award and honor women in the industry who have supported the organization and kept philanthropy at the forefront.

Left to Right: Luncheon Co-Chair Carole Postal, Honoree Gaye Dean, Honoree Tracy Reese , Honoree Lana Todorovich, Luncheon Co-Chair Karen Bromley, and Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. Courtesy of The Bromley Group/Delivering Good

This year’s honorees included women leading some of fashion’s biggest names.

Fashion designer Tracy Reese was presented her award by designer Stan Herman. Carole Postal, who also sits on the board of directors for Delivering Good, presented Gaye Dean, marketing director for licensing, Target, with her award. And honoree Lana Todorovich, president, North America wholesale, Ralph Lauren, was presented by Emma Todorovich, account executive, rag & bone.

