The Shoe Brands That Ruled the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Tracee Ellis Ross' Christian Louboutin heels at the 2017 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock.

The Golden Globes attracted 20 million viewers this year, and with Hollywood’s elite walking the red carpet, you couldn’t help but admire the glam from head to toe. Standouts included Emma Stone in Valentino, Zoe Saladana in Gucci and Donald Glover in a brown Gucci tuxedo.

While many of the shoes were covered by elegant fabric, Jimmy Choo and Christian Louboutin dominated the red carpet. These shoes were worn the most by both men and women.

Stone, who took home the Globe for best actress for her performance in “La La Land,” opted for Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. The award winner has been favoring this simple sandal since the start of awards season, and was spotted in the shoes at the AACTA International Awards the day before the Golden Globes.

Emma Stone wearing a Valentino gown and Jimmy Choo Minny sandals on the red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal. Net-a-porter.

Anther popular Jimmy Choo style included the Kaylee sandal as seen on Saldana and Riley Keough.

Riley Keough in a Chanel gown and Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals. REX Shutterstock

Zoe Saldana on the red carpet wearing a Gucci dress and Jimmy Choo Kaylee sandals. REX Shutterstock

More celebs wearing the luxury brand were Evan Rachel Wood, Connie Britton, Thandie Newton, Amy Adams, Kristen Bell and Natalie Portman (in a custom pair).

Those choosing Christian Louboutin for their red-carpet moment seemed to have went for more of a statement when it came down to their shoes.

For Golden Globe winner Tracee Ellis Ross, she let her 4-inch Follies Strass Louboutin pumps shine by wearing an ankle-length gown. “Black-ish” star Ross on Sunday became the first black woman since 1982 to win the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a TV Comedy or Musical.

Ellis Ross in a Zuhair Murad dress and Christian Louboutin pumps. REX Shutterstock

Fellow Globe winner Glover also opted for a pair of Christian Louboutin dress shoes, with Justin Timberlake, Leonardo DiCaprio and Ben Affleck following suit.

Donald Glover paired his velvet Gucci tuxedo with Christian Louboutin shoes. REX Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon gets an honorable mention for her Louboutin shoe of choice. The “Big Little Lies” star went with a daring 6-inch pair that was made into a perfect yellow to match her Versace ensemble.

Reese Witherspoon’s Christian Louboutin heels that she wore at the Golden Globes. Courtesy of Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet in a Versace gown that hid her Christian Louboutin heels. REX Shutterstock

