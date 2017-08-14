Bea Miller’s Teen Choice Awards Look Was All About a High Slit — And Comfy Sandals

View Slideshow Bea Miller on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Bea Miller helped lead off the festivities at tonight’s Teen Choice Awards, performing pre-show, and her outfit was both performance and red carpet worthy.

Miller donned a mustard-colored dress with a revealing slit, which she paired with white block-heeled sandals — an on-trend choice, as both white shoes and block-heeled sandals have become nearly ubiquitous this summer — for a seasonably appropriate look.

Bea Miller wears a yellow dress with a thigh-high slit at the Teen Choice Awards , pairing the dress with white sandals. REX Shutterstock

In addition to Miller, pre-show entertainment included Echosmith, Hey Violet, new Hope Club, PRETTYMUCH, Sleeping with Sirens and STEP. Jake Paul, who hosted the show, performed with his band, Team 10, to help kick off the party.

Graham and Noah Sierota of Echosmith donned dark suits, while Sydney Sierota, the female member of the trio, opted for a shiny leopard printed dress, which she, like Miller, paired with white sandals.

The in-show entertainers — Louis Tomlinson and BeBe Rexha, Clean Bandit with Zara Larsson and Rita Ora — didn’t disappoint with their looks, either.

Former One Directioner Tomlinson wore a track jacket with clean white sneakers for a casual look, comfortable for an onstage performance.

Louis Tomlinson wears a track jacket with black pants and white sneakers on the Teen Choice Awards 2017 red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Two of the female performers opted for sleek, monochromatic looks: Rexha wore head-to-toe black, sporting a buttoned-up look.

Larsson went for a similar colorway but wore a black bra under a blazer for a sensual look, accessorizing with sparkling diamond earrings and skyscraper black and white heels that added a fun element to her look.

Zara Larsson wears a black suit with a bra and platform sandals at the Teen Choice Awards.Ora, like Miller in her yellow dress, opted for color: She donned a hot pink Alexandre Vauthier gown with a plunging neckline, paired with silver sandals.

To see more looks from the red carpet, click through the gallery.