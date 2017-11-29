WNBA Star Skylar Diggins Shares Healthy Living Tips at 2017 FNAAs

View Slideshow Skylar Diggins poses on the red carpet at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAAs) in NYC on Nov. 28. Rex Shutterstock

WNBA star Skylar Diggins hit the red carpet in style at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA) tonight in New York.

Diggins sported a cropped sweater with a collared shirt underneath, which she paired with shiny pants and lace-up booties.

Skylar Diggins Rex Shutterstock

The basketball pro added height to her 5-foot-9 frame in her pointy-toe lace-up pumps. A white stripe emblazoned on the side of her shoe continued the athletic vibe of the sweater.

A closer look at Skylar Diggins’ footwear. Rex Shutterstock

On the red carpet, Diggins talked about motivating young women to succeed and serving as a strong role model.

“I talk to other women who aren’t involved in sports and have other crafts they’ve perfected. And I say, ‘Just do that,'” she said. “Do whatever speaks to your heart; stay true to yourself. Be competitive with yourself. And to me, you can take that into any aspect of life.”

Diggins also discussed her tips for a healthy life. The athlete likes to work out everyday to stay in shape, and she likes to cook, choosing healthy foods with “fresh, fresh veggies.”

As far as her beauty routine goes, Diggins likes to be conscious about both what she’s putting in her body and what she’s putting on her body: “I try to keep my skin and stuff together because you know I sweat a lot. I try to make sure I’m together,” she said.”

Click here to see photos from the red carpet at the 2017 FNAAs.

Want more?

Hailey Baldwin, Tommy Hilfiger and More Guests on the Red Carpet at 2017 FNAA

Honorees Offer Up Their Best Career Advice on the 2017 FNAA Red Carpet

Hailey Baldwin Reveals the One Trend She Doesn’t Want to Start