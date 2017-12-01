Selena Gomez Stuns in Versace as She Tearfully Accepts Woman of the Year Award at Billboard Women in Music Event

Selena Gomez steps out to the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles Nov. 30. Rex Shutterstock

Selena Gomez, clad in head-to-toe Versace, made a stylish statement at the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles yesterday.

The 25-year-old sported a low-cut black top and skinny leather pants with cut-out detailing. Gomez matched the gold of her belt buckle to black sandals with gold detailing, playing off the gold of her recently bleached locks.

Selena Gomez poses on the red carpet at the Billboard Women in Music event. Rex Shutterstock

The singer took to the red carpet with her best friend, Francia Raisa. Former “Secret Life of the American Teenager” star Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez this summer, when Gomez’ Lupus necessitated the operation.

Raisa sported a metallic blue, tea-length dress, which she paired with silver sandals.

Selena Gomez (L) and Francia Raisa pose together on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Gomez was honored at the event with the Woman of the Year award, which Raisa presented alongside Elle Fanning, Gomez’ co-star in Woody Allen’s latest project. In her teary-eyed acceptance speech, Gomez declared, “Francia is the one who should be getting this award. She saved my life.”

"Francia should be getting this award. She saved my life." #womeninmusic

