Rebecca Minkoff Wants People to Stop Dressing ‘Slutty’ for Halloween

“Please don’t be a slut or a slutty version of something,” implored Rebecca Minkoff at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in NYC. The designer, along with her brother, co-founder and CEO Uri Minkoff, was honored at the annual event with the Technology in Brand Development Award for her eponymous apparel and accessories line. “Do something authentic,” she said when asked about Halloween costume ideas for this year.
“You know, I give myself credit — I was Frida Kahlo a couple of years ago, and up until recently, if you Googled Frida Kahlo, it was my photo that came up. I went out there [and] I put mascara on my moustache. I gave myself a unibrow that looked too real,” recalled Minkoff about the look.
“I don’t know what to do with this guy,” Minkoff said as she rubbed her belly. “Someone said they were going to have an arm like, crawling out of it… I thought that was a little weird,” she continued. “I’m not dressing up this Halloween. I’m just worried about my kids,” she said.
How to Do a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Halloween Costume On the Cheap
You Can Actually Wear These Viral Vans Sneakers as a Halloween Costume
How to Dress Up as Khaleesi Mother of Dragons From ‘Game of Thrones’ This Halloween