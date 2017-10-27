Rebecca Minkoff Wants People to Stop Dressing ‘Slutty’ for Halloween

Rebecca and Uri Minkoff at the Fashion Group International's 'Night of Stars' gala in New York, Oct. 2017. Rex Shutterstock

“Please don’t be a slut or a slutty version of something,” implored Rebecca Minkoff at the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala on Thursday in NYC. The designer, along with her brother, co-founder and CEO Uri Minkoff, was honored at the annual event with the Technology in Brand Development Award for her eponymous apparel and accessories line. “Do something authentic,” she said when asked about Halloween costume ideas for this year.

The mother-of-two’s sleek minimalist attire — a black jumpsuit and gold boots — for the formal event was far removed from one of her own most memorable Halloween costumes.

“You know, I give myself credit — I was Frida Kahlo a couple of years ago, and up until recently, if you Googled Frida Kahlo, it was my photo that came up. I went out there [and] I put mascara on my moustache. I gave myself a unibrow that looked too real,” recalled Minkoff about the look.

For this year, however, it looks like the brother-sister fashion duo will be on the same page.explained Uri. And this time the expectant mother will be sitting the festivities out as well as she focuses on family.

“I don’t know what to do with this guy,” Minkoff said as she rubbed her belly. “Someone said they were going to have an arm like, crawling out of it… I thought that was a little weird,” she continued. “I’m not dressing up this Halloween. I’m just worried about my kids,” she said.

