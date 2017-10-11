Mandy Moore, Martha Stewart Walk Pink Carpet At ‘FFANY Shoes on Sale’ Gala

Mandy Moore at the 24th annual QVC "FFANY Shoes on Sale" charity gala. Rex Shutterstock

The 24th annual QVC Presents “FFANY Shoes on Sale” gala took place on Tuesday night in New York at the newly renovated Ziegfeld Ballroom, bringing together the footwear industry’s leading players. In support of breast cancer research and education, attendees mingled at the cocktail reception, shopped a designer shoe salon and heard from the evening’s honorees over dinner.

(L-R): Alexandre Birman, Susan Plagamann, Robert Burke and Melissa Lowenkron share a toast. Rex Shutterstock

Mandy Moore and Martha Stewart walked the pink carpet at the charitable affair, as well as designers including Sam Edelman and Dennis Basso. The night’s designer of the year honoree was Alexandre Birman, who also happened to be celebrating his eight-year anniversary with wife Johanna Stein Birman.

Mandy Moore on the pink carpet at the FFANY Shoes on Sale charity gala. Rex Shutterstock

During his acceptance speech, Birman paid tribute to his wife as well as his grandmother, who passed away from cancer. “As a Brazilian, to be a part of this tonight is a very special moment,” said Birman.

“The only thing we need to do is to do a better shoe every day,” he continued.

Alexandre Birman alongside wife Johanna Stein Birman. Rex Shutterstock

The Jodi & Jerome Fisher Humanitarian Award was given to Patrick Wayne, while Zappos.com was named retailer of the year and accepted by Jeff Espersen. In addition to the gala, QVC will air a live three-hour broadcast to benefit the fight against cancer on Oct. 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. Approximately 140 styles will be offered at half the suggested retail price.

Martha Stewart on the pink carpet at the Shoes on Sale charity gala. Rex Shutterstock

