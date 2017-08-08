Betsey Johnson Does a Split, Kendra Scott on the Snake-Adorned Guccis She Can’t Get Enough of and More

View Slideshow Kendra Scott and Betsey Johnson were both honored at the 21st annual Ace Awards. Getty Images for Accessories Council

The 21st Annual Ace Awards, which honors distinguished achievements in the accessories industry, would not be complete without a nod to standout jewelry. And Kendra Scott, a Texas-based jewelry and accessories designer, was honored with the “Breakthrough Award” for her namesake brand — a $500 project started in 2002 that has since turned into a billion-dollar business. The entrepreneur glowed on the red carpet in Aquazzura sandals as she waited to receive her award, and explained how she has loved fashion and shoes since a young age.

Kendra Scott’s green one-shoulder gown hid her Aquazzura sandals, which she paired with a Gucci bag at the 21st annual Ace Awards. Getty Images for Accessories Council

“In my aunt’s closet — she was fashion director at Gimbels in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — her closet was like magic and I would put her shoes on. Fortunately, we are the same size as adults so I got all of her hand-me-downs and have been obsessed ever since,” explained Scott. While her love for shoes started young, it has remained a strong mark of the 43-year-old mother’s adult life. One of her current favorite styles even appeals to her children.

“I got a pair of Guccis I just bought this season that have the snake going up the heel. I can’t get enough of them! I love them and my 3-year-old thinks they’re fun,” said the designer. While her son finds the shoes amusing, Scott explained that with her three sons, she’ll be patiently waiting for a granddaughter to do any mommy-and-me coordinated dressing.

Gucci’s current collection features various styles with snakes wrapped around the shoes. Courtesy of Gucci

In the meantime, the designer plans to enjoy the rest of her summer by hanging outside and exploring nature with her boys. “We are just wanting to spend time together. We’re going to Colorado where it’s a little cooler. We are based out of Texas so it’s very hot right now, so we are going to enjoy the last days of summer in the mountains. Being outside with my boys — I’m looking forward to it,” Scott said.

Also on the red carpet was “Style Icon” award honoree Betsey Johnson. Similar to Scott, Johnson’s love of footwear started young with a pair that she holds sacred to her heart.

Betsey Johnson does a split while on the red carpet at the 21st annual Ace Awards. Getty Images for Accessories Council

“My tap shoes…I still have them with a big, red satin bow,” said Johnson with a dreamy look on her face. The eclectic designer wore her own designs on the red carpet, which included a strapless, iridescent tutu dress and purple velvet booties — both of which she customized with necklaces that she added on to increase the sparkle.

On her look, Johnson said, “It was part of a finale in a fashion show and [Katy Perry] came by and wanted to wear something of mine for her People’s Choice Awards. So, she wore this dress and she got so many awards that night. It’s very special to me that she wanted to wear me — the successful girls, they have to wear a very important name on the red carpet.”

Katy Perry accepts the award for favorite female artist at the People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, 2011, wearing a Betsey Johnson dress. REX Shutterstock

The vibrant designer even shared her secret for adding jewelry to her clothing and shoes, and according to her, its just a couple of simple steps to get her blinged-out look. “You get twisties from the grocery store, take a necklace and tie it on with the twisty.”

