How Anna Kendrick Ended Up Shoeless at Her First Golden Globes

Anna Kendrick at the 2010 Golden Globes. REX Shutterstock.

Anna Kendrick, known for her roles in “Pitch Perfect” and “Up in the Air,” doesn’t hold back in her new book, “Scrappy Little Nobody.” The actress admits that she was stepping into uncharted territory when she began attending awards shows, and her writing brings readers along for the uncomfortable ride.

In 2010, Kendrick was thrust into an aggressive press cycle for “Up in the Air,” which also starred George Clooney. Her performance as Natalie Keener landed her multiple award nominations, including her first Golden Globe, SAG and Oscar nods.

At the 2010 Globes, which Kendrick describes as her “first big award show,” she wore an embroidered Marchesa floor-length gown. Little did we know that under that gown were a “perfect” pair of “punishing, embellished skyscrapers” that were sucking the life out of her feet. Despite the pain, Kendrick still wanted to wear a beautiful shoe, regardless of the fact that no one would see them.

Anna Kendrick at the 2010 Golden Globes wearing Marchesa. REX Shutterstock.

By the time Kendrick finished walking the red carpet, she was at her seat and ready to switch her shoes for a more comfortable sandal that her stylist brought as backup. Unfortunately for her, her feet swelled so much that they wouldn’t fit into the new shoes.

“I sat through the entire program with my bare feet under the table,” she wrote. “If I’d won, I would have looked like a little girl in her mother’s dress, hobbling up onstage.”

This year, Kendrick is slated to present at the show, and we can’t wait to see what shoes she will endure this time. For more of Kendrick’s experiences, check out the book, which is available now.

