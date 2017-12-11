Here’s Who Has Been Named Retailer, Designer and Person of the Year

Interior of Fred Segal store on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles Courtesy of Fred Segal

The American Apparel & Footwear Association has announced the honorees of its 2018 AAFA American Image Awards. The event will take place in April 16, in New York.

Receiving the award for Person of the Year will be Manny Chirico, chairman and CEO of PVH Corp. Company of the year will go to the Camuto Group, while Fred Segal will receive Retailer of the Year. Joseph Altuzarra has been named Designer of the Year.

“The AAFA American Image Awards celebrate those that epitomize leadership and innovation in the apparel and footwear industry,” said Rick Helfenbein, president and CEO of the organization. “This is an opportunity to honor the finest individuals and organizations throughout the entire supply chain, including designers, manufacturers, and trendsetters.”

Manny Chirico has served as PVH Corp.’s CEO since 2006 and chairman since 2007. The company features brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Camuto Group designs, develops and distributes women’s, men’s and children’s fashion footwear in more than 70 countries. The award will be accepted by the company’s CEO Alex Del Cielo.

Fred Segal is a fashion retailer that operates stores in California and Japan, and caters to a celebrity clientele.

Joseph Altuzarra is a French-born designer who launched his namesake brand women’s apparel and accessories brand in 2008.

For the second year, AAFA has partnered with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Foundation to serve as the gala’s beneficiary. The foundation is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for charity and industry activities.

