FN Platform Unveils Glass Slipper Award Winners

Irregular Choice won the Glass Slipper award for Most Innovative Booth Interior. Courtesy of FN Platform

Seven footwear brands took home honors at FN Platform on Wednesday for their innovative and interesting show booths.

Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for UBM Advanstar, handed out the glass slipper trophies and toasted executives with bottles of champagne.

Irregular Choice — the whimsical British brand — won for the most innovative booth interior, while outdoor player Chaco was the runner-up in that category.

Chaco was the runner-up for Most Innovative Booth Interior. Courtesy of FN Platform

For best new exhibitor, Hotter was honored, while Andrea garnered the second-place award.

Hotter won for Best New Exhibitor. Courtesy of FN Platform

Andrea was the runner-up Best New Exhibitor. Courtesy of FN Platform

For creative use of space, two heritage brands were honored. Florsheim was awarded first place, while Bruno Magli was the runner-up.

Florsheim won Most Creative Use of Space. Courtesy of FN Platform

Bruno Magli was the runner-up for Most Creative Use of Space. Courtesy of FN Platform

Finally, for most imaginative, Vionic Beach garnered the top award.

Vionic Beach won the award for Most Imaginative. Courtesy of FN Platform

The three-day FN Platform show concludes today in Las Vegas.