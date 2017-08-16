FN Platform Unveils Glass Slipper Award Winners

Seven footwear brands took home honors at FN Platform on Wednesday for their innovative and interesting show booths.
Leslie Gallin, president of footwear for UBM Advanstar, handed out the glass slipper trophies and toasted executives with bottles of champagne.
Irregular Choice — the whimsical British brand — won for the most innovative booth interior, while outdoor player Chaco was the runner-up in that category.
For best new exhibitor, Hotter was honored, while Andrea garnered the second-place award.
For creative use of space, two heritage brands were honored. Florsheim was awarded first place, while Bruno Magli was the runner-up.
Finally, for most imaginative, Vionic Beach garnered the top award.
The three-day FN Platform show concludes today in Las Vegas.