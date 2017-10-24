Kenneth Cole’s Four CFDA Styles Feature Hi-Tech Comfort and Moisture-Wicking

The Seeing Double men's sneaker.
Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

The Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award, in partnership with the CFDA, unveiled its inaugural capsule collection last week. Two fellows — Blake Felty of the Fashion Institute of Technology and Kara Kroeger of Kent State University — created an assortment of four styles that they designed and sourced.

kenneth cole, cfda, footwear innovation fellows The Kelani women’s high-top sneaker. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

The collection features two men’s styles and two women’s styles grounded in an array of blues. For the women’s shoes — a high-top sneaker and platform style — navy and cerulean blue are key colors. Black is played up on the men’s styles: a slip-on and a high-top sneaker. Each shoe features a contrasting white sole as well as Kenneth Cole’s Techni-Cole 37.5 Technology for enhanced comfort and moisture wicking.

kenneth cole, cfda, footwear innovation fellows The Double Notch men’s sneaker. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Both women’s styles retail for $150, while the men’s cost $175. The shoes are available to purchase on Kenneth Cole’s e-commerce website as well as the brand’s Bond and Bowery New York store. The Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award is a postgraduate initiative centered on social consciousness for budding designers.

kenneth cole, cfda, footwear innovation fellows The Aliana women’s platform sneaker. Courtesy of Kenneth Cole

Learn more about Kenneth Cole’s Techni-Cole 37.5 Technology in the video below.

