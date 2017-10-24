Kenneth Cole’s Four CFDA Styles Feature Hi-Tech Comfort and Moisture-Wicking

The Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award, in partnership with the CFDA, unveiled its inaugural capsule collection last week. Two fellows — Blake Felty of the Fashion Institute of Technology and Kara Kroeger of Kent State University — created an assortment of four styles that they designed and sourced.
The collection features two men’s styles and two women’s styles grounded in an array of blues. For the women’s shoes — a high-top sneaker and platform style — navy and cerulean blue are key colors. Black is played up on the men’s styles: a slip-on and a high-top sneaker. Each shoe features a contrasting white sole as well as Kenneth Cole’s Techni-Cole 37.5 Technology for enhanced comfort and moisture wicking.
Both women’s styles retail for $150, while the men’s cost $175. The shoes are available to purchase on Kenneth Cole’s e-commerce website as well as the brand’s Bond and Bowery New York store. The Kenneth Cole Footwear Innovation Award is a postgraduate initiative centered on social consciousness for budding designers.
Learn more about Kenneth Cole’s Techni-Cole 37.5 Technology in the video below.
