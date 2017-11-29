Brooklyn Beckham & Chloe Grace Moretz Step Out in Coordinated Style at 2017 FNAAs

View Slideshow Brooklyn Beckham (L) and Chloe Grace Moretz Rex Shutterstock

Brooklyn Beckham and Chloe Grace Moretz cozied up at the 2017 Footwear News Achievement Awards (FNAA) today in New York.

Moretz presented the award for Person of the Year to Victor Luis, the CEO of Tapestry Inc., formerly Coach. Moretz serves as a celebrity partner for the brand.

Clad in smartly coordinated outfits, the pair posed for photos side by side during the event. Beckham sported a dark blazer with forest green and navy plaid pants, while Moretz sported a green leather jacket.

Inside the venue, FN Spy caught the matching duo holding hands.

Previously speaking to Footwear News, Moretz praised Luis’ leadership. “Victor was the first person I met when I started working with Coach in spring ’15,” said Moretz, face of the Coach fragrance. “He understands what it takes to be successful in this industry, and I am so glad to see his ideas and risks pay off. It has been incredible to witness the brand transformation firsthand.”

Chloe Grace Moretz and Victor Luis. Rex Shutterstock

