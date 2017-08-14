Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the Teen Choice Awards

At tonight’s Teen Choice Awards, female attendees stepped out dressed in a wide variety of clothing — but as far as footwear goes, sandals emerged as the hottest choice to tie together an ensemble.
Rita Ora stepped out in a hot pink cleavage-baring Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit, and the singer added another flirtatious element to her look with shiny silver sandals. Ora’s shoes perfectly matched her trendy hoop earrings and daring body chain for a sizzling red carpet outfit.
Other stars, such as Peyton List, who wore red Sophia Webster sandals with a slinky jumpsuit, donned sky-high heels with an already-sensual outfit, too.
But “Spiderman” star Zendaya stepped out in a statement-making Ashish pajama-inspired set, covered in sequins. While her red carpet attire had a menswear-inspired look, the star added a feminine element to her outfit with sparkly gold Le Silla stiletto sandals.
Vanessa Hudgens opted for an avant-garde Reem Acra look, which featured a high neckline and full-length trousers. But while the star didn’t show any skin with her outfit, her sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti sandals added a flirty element to an otherwise buttoned-up look.
The Teen Choice Awards also brought out one of the biggest sandals trends of today: see-through plastic stilettos. While Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina sandal — which has PVC detailing — has been a popular celebrity choice this summer, Renee Bargh went for a foot-flattering, leg-elongating pair of completely nude sandals that she paired with an über-short jumpsuit for max impact.
