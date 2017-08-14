Vanessa Hudgens & More Celebs Who Sizzled in Sandals at the Teen Choice Awards

View Slideshow Vanessa Hudgens on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards. REX Shutterstock

At tonight’s Teen Choice Awards, female attendees stepped out dressed in a wide variety of clothing — but as far as footwear goes, sandals emerged as the hottest choice to tie together an ensemble.

Rita Ora stepped out in a hot pink cleavage-baring Alexandre Vauthier gown with a thigh-high slit, and the singer added another flirtatious element to her look with shiny silver sandals. Ora’s shoes perfectly matched her trendy hoop earrings and daring body chain for a sizzling red carpet outfit.

Rita Ora wears a plunging pink dress with silver sandals on the red carpet at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards REX Shutterstock

Other stars, such as Peyton List, who wore red Sophia Webster sandals with a slinky jumpsuit, donned sky-high heels with an already-sensual outfit, too.

But “Spiderman” star Zendaya stepped out in a statement-making Ashish pajama-inspired set, covered in sequins. While her red carpet attire had a menswear-inspired look, the star added a feminine element to her outfit with sparkly gold Le Silla stiletto sandals.

Zendaya wears a pantsuit by Ashish and Le Silla gold sandals. REX Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens opted for an avant-garde Reem Acra look, which featured a high neckline and full-length trousers. But while the star didn’t show any skin with her outfit, her sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti sandals added a flirty element to an otherwise buttoned-up look.

The Teen Choice Awards also brought out one of the biggest sandals trends of today: see-through plastic stilettos. While Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina sandal — which has PVC detailing — has been a popular celebrity choice this summer, Renee Bargh went for a foot-flattering, leg-elongating pair of completely nude sandals that she paired with an über-short jumpsuit for max impact.

Renee Bargh wears a blue romper with clear sandals on the Teen Choice Awards red carpet. REX Shutterstock

