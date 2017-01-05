Here’s How You Can See All the Red-Carpet Style at the SAG Awards Up Close, in Person

Brie Larson with her trophy at the 2016 SAG Awards. Rex/Shutterstock.

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are just a few weeks away, and for those looking to see those luxury shoes and designer dresses up close and in person, here’s your chance. As part of three online auctions, fans have the chance to bid on more than 100 bleacher seats, from which they can watch their favorite stars walk the SAG Awards red carpet on Jan. 29 in Los Angeles.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s children’s literacy programs, which includes Storyline Online and BookPALS. The auction also supports the foundation’s Catastrophic Health Fund, Emergency Assistance and Scholarship Program for SAG-AFTRA members and their families.

The Red Carpet Bleacher Seat Auction is underway at sagawards.org/auction, and it is set to close on Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

This year, fans tuning in for the awards show’s red-carpet preview will most likely catch a glimpse of actors Kerry Washington, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and Viola Davis, who are all nominated for an award.

The final online fundraiser is set for Jan. 27 and will run through Feb. 6. Entertainment fans will be able to take part in the SAG Awards Ceremony Auction, featuring items donated by the 2017 nominees and presenters. Those items include autographed scripts, posters, wardrobe and props.

Stay tuned for more SAG Awards coverage.

