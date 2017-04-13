How to Tell If Your Kaws x Air Jordans Are Real or Fake

By / 57 mins ago
Kaws x Air Jordan 4
The Kaws x Air Jordan 4.
Concepts

With a current resell value just shy of $2,000, it’s safe to say that the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is one of the most sought-after sneakers in recent memory. If you’re considering paying the pricey aftermarket premium, it’s crucial to research the latest replica versions to ensure you don’t end up spending your hard-earned cash on a fake pair.

Although fake sneakers are constantly updated to mimic their authentic counterparts, Instagram user @fake_education put together a comprehensive side-by-side breakdown of the differences between current unauthorized pairs and the real deal. Scroll down for the complete guide.

Kaws x Air Jordan 4Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Stadium Goods

One of the biggest red flags to look out for is at the bottom of the shoe, where Kaws’ repeating hands graphic appears mirrored on the fake version and asymmetrical on the real sneakers. Also of note is the outsole color, which is a glaringly different shade on the replicas.

Real via @teamdelle Notice the design under the Outsole of the fakes are mirrored, it is not on retail pairs.

Other contrasting details include the clarity of the shoe’s all-over embroidery and the font and style of the heel’s “XX” branding.

Real via @teamdelle The "XX AIR" logo on the back heels of fakes is more defined and crisp than retail pairs.

Other things to look out for include small inconsistencies between the packaging, hangtag, tongue liner and even beneath the insole, where the stitching on a real pair will glow under ultraviolet lighting.

Real via @teamdelle The jumpman logo on the hang tag is a glossy black that comes with fakes.

Keep in mind that fakes are consistently updated, so improved versions with fewer flaws could find their way into the market soon. In order to avoid the hassle altogether, consider purchasing from sites such as eBay (which protects buyers in the event of a counterfeit purchase) or Stadium Goods.

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, from $1,400; ebay.com

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, from $1,745; stadiumgoods.com

Air Jordan 4The details on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike
Kaws x Air Jordan 4The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Stadium Goods

