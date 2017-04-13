How to Tell If Your Kaws x Air Jordans Are Real or Fake

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Concepts

With a current resell value just shy of $2,000, it’s safe to say that the Kaws x Air Jordan 4 is one of the most sought-after sneakers in recent memory. If you’re considering paying the pricey aftermarket premium, it’s crucial to research the latest replica versions to ensure you don’t end up spending your hard-earned cash on a fake pair.

Although fake sneakers are constantly updated to mimic their authentic counterparts, Instagram user @fake_education put together a comprehensive side-by-side breakdown of the differences between current unauthorized pairs and the real deal. Scroll down for the complete guide.

One of the biggest red flags to look out for is at the bottom of the shoe, where Kaws’ repeating hands graphic appears mirrored on the fake version and asymmetrical on the real sneakers. Also of note is the outsole color, which is a glaringly different shade on the replicas.

Real via @teamdelle Notice the design under the Outsole of the fakes are mirrored, it is not on retail pairs.

Real via @teamdelle The outsoles of fakes are completely the wrong color, they come pre greenish glow colored, retail pairs is almost a bluish color

Other contrasting details include the clarity of the shoe’s all-over embroidery and the font and style of the heel’s “XX” branding.

Real via @teamdelle This is easier to see in person, but the stitching design on the upper is thicker and more defined on retail pairs than fakes.

Real via @teamdelle The "XX AIR" logo on the back heels of fakes is more defined and crisp than retail pairs.

Other things to look out for include small inconsistencies between the packaging, hangtag, tongue liner and even beneath the insole, where the stitching on a real pair will glow under ultraviolet lighting.

Real via @teamdelle The stitching on the interior of retail pairs illuminates under a black UV light, it does not on fakes.

Real via @teamdelle The "XX AIR" logo on the tissue paper of the fakes is not the same color, it is almost not even noticeable on the tissue paper that comes with fakes

Real via @teamdelle The "Kaws" on the inside tongue tag of fakes is more defined than it is on retail pairs. Also the leather is different on the fakes, retail pairs feature a more matte flat grey leather, fakes have more of that "pleather" look and feel.

Real via @teamdelle The jumpman logo on the hang tag is a glossy black that comes with fakes.

Real via @teamdelle When you shine a black UV light on the insoles, fakes illuminate, retail do not. Also if you ZOOM in you can tell the actual design is not the same.

Keep in mind that fakes are consistently updated, so improved versions with fewer flaws could find their way into the market soon. In order to avoid the hassle altogether, consider purchasing from sites such as eBay (which protects buyers in the event of a counterfeit purchase) or Stadium Goods.

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, from $1,400; ebay.com

Kaws x Air Jordan 4, from $1,745; stadiumgoods.com

The details on the Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Nike

The Kaws x Air Jordan 4. Stadium Goods

