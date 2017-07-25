15 Luxurious Slides That Aren’t So Pool-Friendly

View Slideshow Marco de Vincenzo faux fur slide, $550; Net-a-porter. Net-a-porter.

Pool slides have never been more chic. While the easy, slip-on-and-go sandal is typically offered in materials like rubber or plastic, designer labels are taking on the style with a more high-end spin. We scoured the market for our 15 favorites.

Finished in luxe materials like fur, tweeds or embellishments, the main takeaway for trying out this trend is: Don’t get them wet. Sure, wear them poolside, but in a chair situated far, far away from the water.

We love Chanel’s take on the slide, done in the fashion house’s iconic tweed treatment (as seen below). Equally as luxe is Bottega Veneta’s metallic woven style, which can be transitioned from the beach to evening wear.



Chanel tweed slide, $925; Chanel

Fur slides are also a huge trend for the summer. Treatments range from shaggy fur styles, like this one by Mr. & Mrs. Italy, to colored mink versions, such as this slide by The Row. Feeling splurgy? Roger Vivier’s mink and crystal-buckled style will cost you a cool $3,750.

For more pool slides, click through the gallery.

