10 Bridal Shoes That Are All Under $300

Summer weddings are just a couple months away and as brides begin fittings for their wedding gowns, shoes start to come into question. For those looking for a pair of bridal shoes that won’t totally break the bank or make you feel guilty for an over-priced purchase, Footwear News rounded up 10 styles under $300 that are still splurge-worthy.

The Wedge

For the bride who isn’t too keen on walking down the aisle in stilettos, Badgely Mischka offers a strappy wedge sandal. The satin shoes are embellished with a crystal brooch and are detailed with a ruched toe.

Badgley Mischka Tacey Embellished Strappy Wedge Sandal, $225; nordstrom.com

The Pump

Looking for a classic and simple style? Ted Baker London offers a peep-toe pump in white that is detailed with a front bow embellishment and a touch of gold. These shoes feature Ortholite cushioning, making long hours on your feet and a night full of dancing well worth the purchase.

Ted Baker London Alifair Bow Pumps, $210; lordandtaylor.com

The Sandal

For the bride looking for that extra bling without dishing out the extra cash, Spanish label Menbur offers a rhinestone embossed ankle-strap sandal. The shoes feature a four-inch heel and cross-straps at the toe, which are covered in crystals.

Menbur ‘Vera’ Rhinestone Pump, $271.95; nordstrom.com

