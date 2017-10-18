Vince Camuto Launches Line of Sky-High Heels Inspired by Old Hollywood

Vince Camuto's Red Carpet collection. Courtesy of Vince Camuto

Is there anything better than a new pair of glamorous shoes?

Vince Camuto just released a new line of footwear inspired by the red carpet — this time, with asymmetrical straps, metallics and sky-high heels.

Launched on Monday, the line features evening shoe styles inspired by the gloss and glitter of Old Hollywood, with classic stiletto heels and different types of thin, wraparound straps.

The Red Carpet capsule will be made for the brand’s Imagine line of evening and special occasion shoes. The new line was launched as part of Vince Camuto’s efforts to branch out into the luxury market with more glamorous, special-occasion heels.

Some featured styles include a stiletto mule with patented green leather detailing, sky-high mules, d’Orsay heels, satin blue pumps, and heels with asymmetrical black ankle straps.

Designed to appear at once sleek and minimalist, the shoes come in a range of neutral colors meant to complement a stunning red carpet dress. With its classic colors and silhouettes, Vince Camuto’s special occasion shoes have been worn at various events by celebrities such as Taylor Swift, Emily Blunt, Tory Burch, Jessica Simpson and Julianne Hough.

The shoes sell for between $325 and $425 and are, as of today, available exclusively online at vincecamuto.com.