T.J. Maxx Offers Brides a Bargain Wedding Shop With Designer Names

Outlet retailer T.J. Maxx launched a wedding shop this week — perfect for the millennial bride with too many student loans to pay full price on a $3,000+ wedding gown. While the selection offers tiered ballgowns at $1,000, a bargain-hunting bride can find her perfect dress at T.J. Maxx for as low as $50.

In addition to bridal gowns, the wedding shop offers options for bridesmaids, mothers of the bride, little white dresses for pre-wedding festivities and accessories including bridal shoes and handbags.

Ranging in price from $35 to $300, the bridesmaid collection offers over 70 styles, leaving plenty of options for a group of women to agree upon. All reasonably priced, the footwear options include the classic subtly embellished pump, slip-on mules, lace-up sandals, block heels and peep-toes.

Shopping T.J. Maxx, brides can walk down the aisle having spent anywhere from under $150 to buying a $3,850 gown-and-shoe pairing for just $1,750.

For $110, a bride can find a classic sweetheart gown with lace detailing and elegant draping, plus simple strap sandals pumps.

Clarisse Sweetheart embellished lace gown, $80; Tjmaxx.com

Bandolino Two-piece evening heels, $30; Tjmaxx.com

This look is originally priced at $485, but a modern bride can find it at T.J. Maxx for $250. The allover lace jumpsuit features a halter neck and a belted waist, making it a graceful alternative to a dress. The ruched, embellished shoe adds a classic touch.

Lotus Threads Lace halter jumpsuit, $130; Tjmaxx.com

Badgley Mischka Embellished peep-toe evening shoes, $120; Tjmaxx.com

For a classic look, a bride can find this off-the-shoulder Mikado gown in a vanilla hue to pair with a kitten heel shoe. The look retails for $350 at T.J. Maxx and is originally priced at $430.

MacDuggal Off the shoulder Mikado bridal gown, $250; Tjmaxx.com

Badgley Mischka Embellished kitten heel evening shoes, $100; Tjmaxx.com

This high-end look costs only $1,750 at T.J. Maxx rather than its original price of $3,850. The Nouvelle by Amsale gown is made stunning by ethereal organza tiers, and the Valentino Rockstud pumps offer a contemporary accent whenever they peak out from under the gown.

Nouvelle by Amsale Organza tiered ball bridal gown, $1000; Tjmaxx.com

Valentino Garavani Rockstud Chanel leather heels, $750; Tjmaxx.com

