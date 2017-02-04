10 Shoes to Wear to a Super Bowl Party to Support Your Team

Women's Shoes to Wear to Watch the Super Bowl in Your Team's Colors Courtesy of brands

Super Bowl LI is around the corner, so time is running out if you want to find the perfect outfit for wherever you’ll be watching the game. Whether you’ll be rooting for the New England Patriots or the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, you need a game plan (pun intended). That said, FN has rounded up a handful of shoes to match the colors of each team.

For Falcons fans, lace up with these red MR by Man Repeller velvet flats.

MR by Man Repeller The Morning After embossed velvet flats, $350; net-a-porter.com

Or if your team is the Patriots, slip into these cool platform Sam Edelman sneakers.

Sam Edelman Nerah platform slip-on sneaker, $79.95; nordstrom.com

Click through to view the gallery.