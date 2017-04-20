These Marchesa Wedding Shoes Break the Bridal Mold

View Slideshow Styles from the spring '18 Marchesa collection and Notte presentation at Bridal Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock.

Head-to-toe white with a touch of blue is no longer de rigueur for brides, according to Marchesa.

At the outré label’s wedding dress presentation on Thursday in New York City, designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig offered up a chic, unexpected alternative: black trimmed wedges worn with lacy socks and ribbon ankle-wraps.

The coquette-ish sandals were paired with an abbreviated ruffly frock (in white but trimmed in black), the only short option in the collection, which included both Marchesa mainline and Notte looks.

The modern message: showing some leg (and daring shoes) is a great way to break from the bridal fray.

While most of the other dresses were long and covered the footwear, a few lounging models in a floral garden vignette revealed laser-cut crisscross heels, a brand signature since they launched shoes for spring 2016. Previously, the design duo worked with Christian Louboutin on show shoes, sharing his preference for the ornate and spindly.

