Sneakers, Mules, Slides and More Shoes to Step Into Spring

By / 5 hours ago
tod's View Slideshow
Tod's tassel mules.
Courtesy of Farfetch.

Spring has officially sprung, as yesterday was the spring equinox. And while the season brings blooming flowers, warmer weather and fewer layers, you can’t deny that it’s fickle. One minute the sun is shining, and the next it’s raining cats and dogs. So when it comes to your footwear, it’s important to have all your bases covered.

First things first, sneakers: While they may seem like nothing new, sneakers are simply a necessity. You can’t go wrong with a cool pair like these Adidas “Gazelles,” in this baby-blue color. Perfect for spring and perfect for taking longer walks when the warmer weather rolls in.

adidasAdidas “Gazelle” sneakers. Courtesy of Farfetch.

Adidas Originals “Gazelle” sneaker, $98; farfetch.com

It’s finally sandal season, so let those toes out and go crazy. And what better sandals to go crazy in than these Gianvito Rossi lace-up suede heels?

gianvito rossiGianvito Rossi lace-up suede sandals. Courtesy of Matches Fashion.

Gianvito Rossi lace-up suede sandal, $750; matchesfashion.com

But let’s not get too ahead of ourselves. Just because it’s spring doesn’t mean sandals are always going to be acceptable footwear. That’s why it’s crucial to still have some boots in your back pocket. Like this amazing pair of Balenciaga cut-out boots.

balenciagaBalenciaga cut-out boots. Courtesy of My Theresa.

Balenciaga ceinture leather cut-out boots, $1,275; mytheresa.com

To shop more spring styles, check out the gallery.

