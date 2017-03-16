This Is How You Can Change Your Lovelife, Work Life and More By Changing Your Shoes

Hollywood stylist Kathy Kelada's new book "Be the Shoe," available on Betheshoe.com. Courtesy of Kathy Kelada.

If the shoe fits wear it — but don’t get too comfortable.

“Changing your shoe will help you live more truly in who you are,” life coach Kathy Kelada advises. The former personal shopper for L.A.’s A-list has been dispensing motivational therapy and guidance to her clients for the past 16 years through shoes — using footwear literally and also as a metaphor for personal development.

In a new coffee table book, “Be the Shoe,” available on Betheshoe.com, she channels her years of experience by breaking down 14 personality types matched to different shoe silhouettes, and she reveals how someone can make significant life changes by changing shoes. Think of it as the zodiac of footwear.

“If you have been living in a running shoe because that is what your life has required of you — taking care of others, running from thing to thing — it is your shoe in life, but may not be who you want to be,” Kelada explained. “Try on a wedge or flip-flop and see what life is like in that shoe.”

The book reflects much of how she runs her practice. One half helps the reader identify with a shoe type, and the other half explains how to transition to another style; it’s an introspective breakthrough — a step outside of one’s comfort zone, and as a bonus, it’s an opportunity for an entirely new look (and outlook).

“I’ve been using it for years because it’s a language that women easily understand, and a metaphor that really seems to work, especially to put a personality to each shoe style,” Kelada said. “It’s not about what shoe you are, it’s about owning what shoe you are. For instance, if you’re a pump — what shoe do you really want to be? How can you transition?”

The silhouette profiles reflect someone’s personality based on the shoe’s utility — it has little to do with trend or the aesthetic.

“I’ll have people say, ‘I hope I’m not a clog,’ but I say, ‘the clog is very kind, comforting and concerned about others — we all need a clog.’ We don’t need to be every shoe, but we need to have every shoe in our lives,” Kelada explained. “I was talking to a group of young women and I had someone say to me, ‘I’ve always wanted to be a strappy sandal and I’m almost there.’ For younger women, a shoe can show them who it is they want to become, and it gives you tips on how to be that woman.”

The book launched, fittingly, at a shoe store — the Jimmy Choo boutique in Beverly Hills. Kelanda had women try on different styles from the label, however, she emphasizes that the lifestyle therapy technique is not about any particular brand.

“Within their line they have all 14 shoes and even what could be considered a work boot,” Kelanda said. “It was fun to say, ‘here they are — try it on. It’s important to try them on and find out who you are. It doesn’t matter as long as you’re experimenting and having fun.”

Here, she outlined the top three shoe personality types that can help empower someone in the workplace:

The pump: “The power shoe and the leader: “I would say what you want to takeaway is to be the leader and take the initiative in the workplace. She is the initiator and the one that gets the team rolling.”

The flat: “They are viable and important in the workplace. They are the detail people and get the job done. They are out there making sure things happen — they are the doers.”

The strappy sandal: “They are the big picture and big idea person. They see the potential and how good they could be.”

When it comes to relationships, Kelanda added that all of the shoes have strengths. “The clog is loving and nurturing,” she said. “The loafer is detail-driven, and the running shoe is goal-oriented and able to move things along for themselves and others easily. But all of them are relatable.”

