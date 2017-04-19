A Closer Look at Kardashian Favorite Olgana Paris’ Bridal Shoes

View Slideshow Olgana Paris La Romantique mules in white satin. Courtesy of brand.

Olgana Paris is the gift that keeps giving. The brand continues to diversify, this time adding a bridal collection to its lineup.

Designer Olgana Djanguirov created a bridal line with a selection of romantic designs for the modern bride. Featuring her signature feminine yet edgy styles, the bridal shoes offer unique details, including whimsical bows and exotic materials.

For the bride looking for that perfectly white satin shoe, Olgana Paris’ La Garconne T-strap pumps may do the trick. And the shoes include a white bow-tie, which can be worn to match your groom.

Olgana Paris La Garconne T-strap pumps in white satin. Courtesy of brand.

Another option is the popular L’Amazone silhouette as seen on Kim Kardashian West and Khloé Kardashian. For the bridal collection, the shoes are made in white alligator.

Olgana Paris L’Amazone in white alligator. Courtesy of brand.

Only three years old, the Paris-based brand has already garnered attention from the Kardashian family and Jennifer Lawrence. Chrissy Teigen, Cara Delevingne, Gabrielle Union, Emma Roberts and Eva Longoria are among the other celebrities who favor the brand.

“Every time one of the sisters wears the brand, I get 20 e-mails from people asking to order the style,” Djanguirov said on the Kardashian effect.

Khloe Kardashian wears Olgana Paris sandals and launches Good American denim at The Grove in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

For fall ’17, Olgana Paris unveiled kitten heels and knee-high boots for the first time. She is also determined to offer her consumers looks that take them from day to night.

