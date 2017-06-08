Rose-Colored Shoes Perfect For Celebrating National Rosé Day

With National Rosé Day 2017 just around the corner (June 10), what better time could there be to partake in the pink shoe trend? Observed annually since 2015 on the second Saturday in June, the boozy holiday’s only requirement is obvious: drink rosé.
National Rosé Day was submitted to the registrar of the National Day Calendar in 2014 by Bodvár – House of Rosés, a boutique wine company from Nice, France, specializing in such wines. Bodvár’s mission in declaring a national holiday for the drink was to “raise awareness and give rosé lovers a day to celebrate with ‘summer’s water,'” as explained on the company’s website.
For the past two years, the company has held an official party for the day, kicking off in the Hamptons and last year in Stockholm. This year takes the celebration to Los Angeles.
Considering how pink shoes have been all the rage this spring, there’s no shortage of supply when it comes to picking out kicks for the occasion. Manolo Blahnik’s Doit Rosette Caged Sandal fits the bill in both color and details. The light-pink leather heels feature dainty rosettes along the straps.
Manolo Blahnik sandal, $2,195; neimanmarcus.com
Rihanna’s latest Fenty Puma collection offers a pale pink colorway of virtually every shoe in the assortment. With shoes for both men and women in the dusty rose color, there’s an option for everyone. The lace-up bootie heels in leather and suede are a sporty yet edgy choice for the rosé affair.
Fenty Puma Lace-Up Bootie Heel, $450; puma.com
And with pink coming back in full-force as a key color for men (think 2000s Cam’ron, who was way ahead of his time), there are also plenty of shoes for the guys to try out. Burberry’s perforated check Albert low-top sneakers in pink leather are perfect for coordinating on National Rosé Day.
Burberry Perforated Check Albert Sneaker, $234; ssense.com
So why not get festive and choose a pair of blush shoes that can coordinate with the rosy drink? Then put your feet up this Saturday, sip some wine and don’t forget to hashtag #NationalRoséDay while enjoying a crisp, refreshing glass.
