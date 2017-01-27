The Most Beautiful Shoes of the Spring 2017 Haute Couture Shows

View Slideshow Chanel Haute Couture, spring 2017. REX/Shutterstock

The designers who showed at Paris’ Haute Couture Week this season presented some unforgettable footwear.

Starting the week with love at Schiaparelli, Bertrand Guyon translated the house’s iconic heart motif into keyhole cutout booties. Hearts also cinched the ankle as a shapely addition to pointed T-bar pumps.

For her couture debut, Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri evoked the tuxedo with bow-embellished flats and tiny kitten heels in black plumetis. The latter cinched the ankle just as a tuxedo might the neck. Giambattista Valli also embraced the flat with crystal-embroidered sandals or understated nude versions that laced the ankle with a ribbon of black silk.

Chanel footwear designer Laurence Dacade matched crystal-encrusted, knee-high boots to Karl Lagerfeld’s gowns, while the alternative shoe choice was a foiled pump, as sported by Kendall Jenner, left ankle encircled with a pearl bracelet.

Jenner in the Chanel show. REX Shutterstock

The rich cultural heritage of Egypt proved inspirational to Elie Saab. Footwear featured embellished heels with hand-placed crystals and laser-cut platforms recalled traditional filigree metalwork.

Viktor & Rolf collaborated with Christian Louboutin on almond-toed Mary Janes – a foray into see now, buy now available for purchase online after the show.

And as for Vetements, you can always trust Demna Gvasalia to shake things up. His bride wore a gown with built-in tracksuit bottoms teamed with the label’s signature cigarette lighter-heeled boots.

Vetements fall 2017. REX/Shutterstock

