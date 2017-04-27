What the Met Gala Themes Have Been In Years Past & What People Wore

View Slideshow Beyoncé REX Shutterstock.

The Met Gala, known as the fashion industry’s Oscars or the party of the year, was introduced in 1948 — two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to be come The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition, and with the 2017 Met Gala just days away, here’s a refresher on what the Costume Institute’s exhibition themes have been in years past.

China: Through the Looking Glass

In 2015, the exhibition explored the impact of Chinese aesthetics on Western fashion.

Rihanna on the red carpet wearing Guo Pei Couture with Christian Louboutin fall ’15 Toerless Muse strappy shoes. Getty Images.

Stand-outs on the Met Gala red carpet included Rihanna, wearing the dramatic Guo Pei Couture emsemble with Christian Louboutin heels, Sarah Jessica Parker and Beyoncé.

Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years

This exhibition took place in 2001 to celebrate Jacqueline Kennedy with a presentation of her iconic fashions. Nearly 80 costumes were displayed, featuring clothing worn by the former first lady on the campaign trail, during inaugural festivities and at the White House.

Punk: Chaos to Couture

Met Gala guests didn’t hold back when it came to channeling this theme into their red carpet attire. The 2013 exhibition examined punk’s impact on high fashion.

Miley Cyrus in Marc Jabobs at the Punk: Chaos to Couture-themed gala in 2013. REX Shutterstock.

Highlights from the event came from Miley Cyrus and Madonna.

Yves Saint Laurent: 25 Years of Design

In 1983, the Costume Institute dedicated its fashion exhibition to the work of a living designer for the first time. One hundred and fifty YSL styles were put on display. According to a 1983 New York Times article, 810 guests attended the year’s Met Gala, paying $500 for a dinner ticket. In 2016, attendees paid $30,000 per ticket.

Diane von Furstenberg at the Costume Institute annual gala for a retrospective of fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent in 1983. REX Shutterstock.

This year’s Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between exhibit marks the Costume Institute’s first monographic show on a living designer since the Yves Saint Laurent.

Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century

This 2004 exhibition focused on fashion and its interplay with art, furniture, and decorative arts between 1750 and 1789. According to the museum, “The exhibition [explored] the dressed body’s spatial negotiation of the eighteenth-century interior as a choreography of seduction and erotic play.”



Scarlett Johansson was one the best-dressed attendees that year, wearing a yellow Calvin Klein Collection gown.

Scarlett Johansson wearing Calvin Klein in 2004. REX Shutterstock.

AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion

Who could forget Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexander McQueen’s matching tartan ensembles? In 2006, the Costume Institute celebrated British fashion and its designers, and some Met Gala guests took the theme quite literally.

Alexander McQueen and Sarah Jessica Parker the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion-themed benefit in 2006. REX Shutterstock.

Diane von Furstenberg famously wore a Union Jack dress, as did Linda Fargo.

That year, Rose Marie Bravo, Chief Executive of Burberry, and the Duke of Devonshire served as Honorary Chairs of the gala. Co-Chairs were Christopher Bailey, Creative Director of Burberry, and actress Sienna Miller.

The Model As Muse: Embodying Fashion

In 2009, Kate Moss co-chaired the Met Gala, with Marc Jacobs sponsoring the exhibit. The two walked the red carpet arm-in-arm.

Marc Jacobs and Kate Moss at the 2009 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock.

The exhibit focused on iconic models of the twentieth century, including Moss, Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, and their roles in the evolution of the fashion industry. The exhibition featured haute couture and ready-to-wear pieces with photography and video footage of models during their respective era.

Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty

The 2011 exhibition celebrated the late Alexander McQueen and his impact on the fashion industry. Approximately 100 ensembles and 70 accessories were featured, including his first-ever collection as well as his final runway presentation.

Ashley Olsen and Christian Louboutin in 2011. REX Shutterstock.

This was one of the Costume Institute’s most successful attractions. In the exhibitions last hours, thousands lined up around the block outside The Metropolitan Museum of Art for more than four hours, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Other notable themes included 1999’s Rock Style exhibit, Haute Couture in 1995 and Christian Dior in 1996.

