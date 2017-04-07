Melania Trump Shortened Her $5,500 Red Dress and Flaunted Towering Pumps to Host China’s First Lady

View Slideshow Melania Trump wears a red Valentino dress with Christian Louboutin pumps at Mar-a-Lago to host China's president and first lady. REX Shutterstock/Neiman Marcus.

Melania Trump truly took things up a notch today with her latest look — many inches up.

Alongside President Donald Trump, the first lady feted Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, in Palm Beach, Fla., for a lavish steak and potatoes dinner at Trump’s exclusive private club, Mar-a-Lago.

Melania Trump (right) wears a red Valentino dress with Christian Louboutin pumps at Mar-a-Lago to host China’s president and first lady; at left, the original version available at Neiman Marcus with a longer skirt. REX Shutterstock/Neiman Marcus.

For the occasion, the hostess paid tribute to China with a nod to its flag and favorite color — a red dress by Valentino, an Italian brand. And the international tributes continued down to her shoes, which honored France with pumps by her go-to brand, Christian Louboutin.

Valentino’s sleeveless crepe midi dress featured a bold red color with matching daisy- appliqué. The outfit was originally measured around 40 inches long down the center back, but Melania shortened the skirt hem just below the knee—better to show off her legs and pumps. The dress retails for $5,490 at Neiman Marcus, but it’s on sale for $4,019 on Matchesfashion.com.

Melania Trump (at right) wears a red Valentino Daisy appliqué crepe dress with Christian Louboutin’s So Kate pumps with President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

There’s little to wonder why she edited the out. She had on the kind of heels that really put a spring in her step — floral designs on a white graphic python mosaique upper.

Louboutin’s So Kate pumps feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a 4.75-inch stiletto heel. A similar design is incorporated on the label’s Pigalle Follies style, which is currently available for $715.

Christian Louboutin’s So Kate graphic python mosaique pumps. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Guests at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, his go-to “working weekend” luxury retreat, enjoyed Caesar salad and a choice of either pan-seared Dover sole or dry-aged prime New York strip steak, and chocolate cake with vanilla sauce.

His daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner — who are both now official White House employees —joined the dinner alongside other political figures.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump host a dinner for China’s president and first lady at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. REX Shutterstock.

