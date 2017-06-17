Melania Trump Spotted Leaving for Camp David Wearing Sensible Flats

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump leaving for Camp David on June 17. REX Shutterstock

This morning, President Donald Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, were photographed boarding Marine One en route to Camp David for Father’s Day weekend.

Nearly five months into his presidency, this will mark President Trump’s inaugural visit to the secluded government-owned retreat in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountains.

For the trip, Melania, 47, donned a white cotton dress cinched at the waist with a brown belt and tan pointy-toe flats, while her husband wore navy suit with dark lace-up dress shoes, and Barron, 11, appeared to be wearing a soccer uniform, complete with Nike footwear.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump with their son Barron, en route to Camp David on June 17. REX Shutterstock

The Camp David presidential retreat is located near Thurmont, Md., about 62 miles north-northwest of Washington, D.C. Trump was reported saying in an interview with a European journalist just before taking office, “Camp David is very rustic, it’s nice, you’d like it. You know how long you’d like it? For about 30 minutes.”

Previously, the family has spent weekends at the Trump Organization’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., or at various golf clubs on the East Coast.

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump with their son Baron, en route to Camp David on June 17. REX Shutterstock

This comes on the heels of Melania and Barron’s official move-in to the White House this past Sunday, June 11.

