This Is the New Face of Marc Fisher LTD

Martha Hunt REX Shutterstock.

Marc Fisher LTD has enlisted model Martha Hunt as its new face for fall 2017.

So far, Hunt has been photographed wearing some of this upcoming season’s anticipated trends, including slouch boots, patent leather, the hiker boot and the statement bootie. She can be seen in the label’s official fall ’17 campaign this summer, but for now, FN has some behind-the-scenes action of Hunt on the set of the campaign shoot.

Martha Hunt on set during her Marc Fisher LTD fall ’17 campaign shoot. Courtesy Image.

In the sneak peek, the Victoria’s Secret model is seen wearing Marc Fisher LTD’s slouch leather boots for fall, paired with a black minidress. Hunt also took to Instagram to show off the campaign look herself, captioning the photo “Barbarella.”

barbarella A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Mar 28, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

She was also spotted on set showing lots of leg and wearing the brand’s lace-up hiker boot with a fuzzy sweater.

Hunt was recently seen at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels, such as Alessandra Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver and Romee Strijd. The models were on hand for the lingerie brand’s Angel Oasis party at the festival, wearing bralettes, short-shorts and comfy footwear.

Stay tuned for Marc Fisher LTD’s fall ’17 campaign, coming soon.

Want more?

Look at the Clever Ways Victoria’s Secret Angels Styled Their Bralettes and Short Shorts With Shoes at Coachella

American Image Awards Honors Marc Fisher, Coach & Other Big Names in Fashion at Star-Studded Event