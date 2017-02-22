10 Iconic Shoe Styles That Have Made an Impact on Fashion

Jimmy Choos Iconic Shoes View Slideshow
Jimmy Choos became popular when the brand gained a famous client — Princess Diana.
Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

There are myriad reasons why certain shoes have gained recognition and popularity. Sometimes all it takes is one person to start a trend, and sometimes it takes lack of materials to force the industry to find a new way.

After Audrey Hepburn was seen sporting black loafers designed by Salvatore Ferragamo in her film “Funny Face,” the shoe became popular, paving the way for more casual day-to-day footwear.

loafersBlack loafers via Net-a-Porter. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Similarly, with the popularity of “Sex and the City,” sales of Manolo Blahnik pumps increased when the designer shoe was mentioned in the HBO series.

Manolo Blahniks via Neiman Marcus.Manolo Blahniks via Neiman Marcus. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus,

During World War II, Salvatore Ferragamo was forced to find a new way to make heeled shoes when the steel that was used to reinforce high heels was in short supply due to wartime manufacturing. Enter the cork wedge.

Cork Wedges via Net-a-Porter.Cork Wedges via Net-a-Porter. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

