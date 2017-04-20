Steve Madden Is Bringing Back the It-Girl Shoes of the ’90s

Steve Madden's Slinky slides. Courtesy of brand

Steve Madden is providing some major nostalgia this spring.

The brand has brought back a ’90s and 2000s classic that’ll give you all sorts of feels if you grew up during that time. The Slinky style has the signature flatform with a stretchy fabric upper. Madden made nearly the same style in the ’90s, but this time around the platform doesn’t have the slight heel it did before.

Steve Madden flatform, $70; stevemadden.com

Despite all the nostalgia surrounding this shoe, it actually seems kind of modern given the current mule and platform craze. Plus, it incorporates stretchy fabric which we’ve seen on this season’s sock-boots. It’s totally possible this style could fit seamlessly into your current wardrobe, proving once again that what goes around definitely comes around.

