Pinterest Users & Gigi Hadid Use These Style Hacks to Make Their Boots Stand Out

Ferne McCann in ankle boots with socks. Rex Shutterstock

Pinterest users are always looking for new ways to step up their overall style using boots, giving tips to and seeking advice from other pinners. The platform allows them to be quite specific with their advice; they share everything from complete outfit ideas to small details, such as ways to cuff jeans over ankle boots.

They use boots as anchors that hold their outfits together, planning every element of the look around the footwear. The most popularly shared boot style on Pinterest is the ankle boot. As Pinterest users have discovered, its short length allows a versatile appeal that can be styled in countless ways.

Pinners love to cuff their jeans with ankle boots. They share dos and don’ts for the proper way to roll up jeans from the hem. In most pins, the wearers leave an inch or two of bare skin between the boot and the jean. They use this style as a focal point for the outfit as a whole. Gigi Hadid used this trick while walking around New York.

Asos Echo heeled Chelsea boots, $60; Asos.com

Gigi Hadid wears cuffed jeans with ankle boots. Rex Shutterstock

Almost as much as they love cuffing their jeans, pinners love to leave their legs bare over a fashionable pair of ankle boots. Leaving so much skin between the boot and their outfit draws attention to the footwear, allowing it to be the center of attention. Adriana Lima wore her boots like this while walking to a fitting for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Asos Engage patent ankle boots, $64; Asos.com

Adriana Lima shows off bare legs over ankle boots. Rex Shutterstock

Pinners love pairing cozy socks with their ankle boots because they help the latter tie the look together. The socks need to coordinate properly with the rest of the outfit, drawing attention back to the boot. Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix teamed her ankle boots with socks while out and about in London.

Asos Rapid chunky ankle boots, $48; Asos.com

Jade Thirlwall wearing ankle boots with socks. Rex Shutterstock

Whether styled with cuffed jeans, bare legs or socks, pinners use their ankle boots as outfit anchors that hold their whole looks together.

Want more?

5 Trends That Will Make Ankle Boots More Exciting This Fall

Gigi Hadid’s White Boots Are the Perfect Closet Staple

What You Need to Know About the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show