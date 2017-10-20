15 Glamorous Heels Fit for a Homecoming Queen — Starting at $29

For many high school girls, the highlight of the fall football season is not the on-field action but the annual homecoming dance. It’s an occasion to ditch the usual jeans and sneakers and get dolled up with their friends.

But the fun begins long before the big night as girls hit the stores to hunt down their dream dress and all the accessories to match. When it comes to teaming a glamorous dress with the right shoes, it’s a matter of careful coordination that’s “based on a few things: length, color and aesthetic of the dress,” eveningwear and special occasion designer Sherri Hill previously told Footwear News. Indeed, the market is filled with Cinderella moment-worthy styles. We shopped around to find some of our favorites, from glittery sandals to sleek patent-leather pumps. Even better? All of the styles ring in at under $100, helping you keep your budget in check.

Steve Madden’s vast collection of evening shoes includes the ever-versatile Carrson sandal. Available in a wide palette of colors — including a rich burgundy that has the perfect autumnal vibe — the shoe has a simple ankle-strap, block-heel silhouette that pairs well with any style of dress.

Jessica Simpson’s black CanCan pump turns up the drama with an intricate laser-cut floral design at the heel. A padded insole delivers extra comfort for a long night of dancing.

Vince Camuto’s sophisticated Oya style updates the classic pointy-toe pump with a shimmery silver finish and a modern asymmetric strap over the vamp.

If you’re looking for a little edge, Katy Perry’s namesake shoe collection features a sleek black suede pump, called the Chrissy, which is decorated with gold rings down the back.

Topshop embraces the velvet trend with its Graceful pump, a d’Orsay design with ballet-inspired ribbon lacing at the ankle. The shoe comes in smokey-gray and nude, both versatile neutrals that complement a variety of dress colors.

LC Lauren Conrad rose-gold ankle-strap heel, $29.99; kohls.com Courtesy of Kohl's

