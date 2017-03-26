Study: High Heels and Mules With Skinny Jeans Are Causing Women Back Pain — And 25-Percent Don’t Care

According to a new study conducted by the British Chiropractic Association, 73-percent of women suffer from back pain and their wardrobe could be to blame. REX Shutterstock.

A majority of women with back and neck pain could be suffering because of their fashion choices, a new study has found. Incredibly, more than a quarter of them are unwilling to change their favorite styles to avoid the agony.

The British Chiropractic Association conducted research in February and unveiled its findings last week in a new report published on its website.

Vanessa Hudgens wears skinny jeans and mules. REX Shutterstock.

According to data, 73-percent of women suffer from back pain and their wardrobe could be to blame.

Among them, 20-percent of women surveyed said they prefer to wear backless heels, such as mules, but chiropractors warn against the silhouette.

The BCA said the style increases strain on the legs and lower back because there isn’t support at the back of the foot. High heels are also considered bad for the body, as it “promotes tension in your spine,” the organization noted.

“If you wear high heels, counteract any potential damage by wearing trainers or shoes with a lower heel from time to time and try to choose a wedge or chunkier heel over a stiletto,” the BCA advised.

There are many women who have yet to make the correlation between body health and fashion, according to the report. Thirty three-percent of women had no idea that what they wear can adversely affect their neck and back health.

Some shoes that are teamed with certain apparel and accessories can make things much worse. “For example, wearing skinny jeans and backless shoes can aggravate pain,” BCA noted.

Among the organization’s top five back-and-neck-pain offenders, it ranked skinny jeans as the greatest source of pain, followed by oversized bags worn on one side of the body, and in the third spot, coats with fluffy hoods. Footwear rounded-out the list with heels in the fourth position and backless shoes in fifth.

“I am always surprised at how many of my patients are unaware that their clothing and accessories can affect their back health and their posture and, equally, how many decide their outfit-choice outweighs their pain,” chiropractor Tim Hutchful said. “[While] we are certainly not saying stop wearing your [favorite] clothes altogether like most things in life, moderation is best and there are easy ways you can reduce the impact on your posture and overall health. For example, try and limit the number of times you wear skinny jeans or high heels every week so you’re giving your body a break.”