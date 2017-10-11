Giuseppe Zanotti to Launch Glimmering ‘Stars’ Holiday Capsule Collection

Giuseppe Zanotti’s signature styles are getting the star treatment for holiday 2017.
The Italian luxury footwear designer has announced his upcoming “Stars” collection, appropriately titled for the festive season ahead as well as the shining details on the two shoe silhouettes.
Zanotti transforms his Anya Star flat and Harmony stiletto for the upcoming holiday capsule collection. Each special iteration of the designer’s classic shoes features crystal-embellished metal star appliqués varying in size along the straps. Both the flat and sandal are offered in three color options — rose gold, silver mirrored leather and black patent leather.
Each star detail on the shoe is hand-applied to the three straps. The 3-D look creates a constellationlike aesthetic, bringing the twinkling star and magic of the holiday season to life.
In addition to the footwear, the collection will offer a chain strap clutch featuring the star motif. The flat will start the opening retail price for the assortment at $750, followed by the clutch for $850 and finally, the stiletto for $1,150.
Styles are set to be available online and in-store by mid-November.
