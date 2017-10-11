Giuseppe Zanotti to Launch Glimmering ‘Stars’ Holiday Capsule Collection

The glossy black patent leather Harmony stiletto from the "Stars" collection. Courtesy of brand

Giuseppe Zanotti’s signature styles are getting the star treatment for holiday 2017.

The Italian luxury footwear designer has announced his upcoming “Stars” collection, appropriately titled for the festive season ahead as well as the shining details on the two shoe silhouettes.

The Anya flat in silver leather for holiday 2017. Courtesy of brand

Zanotti transforms his Anya Star flat and Harmony stiletto for the upcoming holiday capsule collection. Each special iteration of the designer’s classic shoes features crystal-embellished metal star appliqués varying in size along the straps. Both the flat and sandal are offered in three color options — rose gold, silver mirrored leather and black patent leather.

The Harmony stiletto in rose gold from the “Stars” capsule collection. Courtesy of brand

Each star detail on the shoe is hand-applied to the three straps. The 3-D look creates a constellationlike aesthetic, bringing the twinkling star and magic of the holiday season to life.

The Harmony stiletto in silver leather from the “Stars” capsule collection. Courtesy of brand

In addition to the footwear, the collection will offer a chain strap clutch featuring the star motif. The flat will start the opening retail price for the assortment at $750, followed by the clutch for $850 and finally, the stiletto for $1,150.

Styles are set to be available online and in-store by mid-November.

The Anya flat in black patent leather for holiday 2017. Courtesy of brand

