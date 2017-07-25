Crazy Shoes on the Runways at Miami Swim Week

View Slideshow On the runways at Miami Swim Week 2017. REX Shutterstock

Obviously, Miami Swim Week is mostly about the swimwear designers show.

And while most of us go barefoot once we hit the pool or the beach in our swimsuits, the runway is a different story. While some designers did opt to send their models down the runway barefoot, a lot of them didn’t, and the shoes they chose were pretty crazy.

The Beach Bunny runway show included models wearing nude and clear sandals, as well as models wearing faux fur-embellished sandals that actually served to complete their looks. In the Aguaclara show, all the models wore metallic lace-up, knee-high sandals that brought their swimsuit looks to the next level.

In the Indah show, there was a happy medium: models wore tasseled anklets.

Click through the gallery below to see more crazy shoes at Miami Swim Week.