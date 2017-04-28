8 Unexpected Shoe Colors You Should Wear to Your Wedding

View Slideshow Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Embellished Mule Courtesy of Nordstrom.

If you’re the type of bride looking to make a statement and the classic white satin heel isn’t quite cutting it, don’t be afraid to wear a shoe with color.

Wedding tradition has certainly evolved these days, but if you’re still looking for “something blue,” why shouldn’t it be your shoes? Carrie Bradshaw would definitely approve of these Manolo Blahnik Hangisi embellished mules, with the label’s signature squared crystal brooch, for your big day.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Embellished Mule, $895; nordstrom.com

Another option is to go with a pale pink or blush-colored heel. The pink hues can provide that romantic touch while making a subtle statement. And these Christian Louboutins do just that.

The Private Number Peep-Toe is offered in pink glitter, giving you that extra glam, and is a slingback and platform silhouette, which can add some comfort for your feet.

Christian Louboutin Private Number Peep-Toe Pump, $825; nordstrom.com

One trend brides seem to be following is matching their shoes with their bridesmaids’ dresses. So if you happen to have a wine-colored bridesmaid gown (which is a nice option for a fall wedding), we have its match.

Here, Alexandre Birman offers his popular Clarita ankle-tie sandal in a wine-hued satin.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Satin Ankle-Tie Sandal, $595; bergdorfgoodman.com

Click through the gallery below to see more unexpected color options to wear to your wedding.

