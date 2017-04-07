Coachella Is Right Around the Corner — It’s Time to Shop Sandals

By / 45 mins ago
rebecca minkoff View Slideshow
Rebecca Minkoff spring 2017 ready-to-wear.
Courtesy of brand

With Coachella 2017 coming up next weekend, our minds are on festival footwear. Known for its celebrity sightings and bohemian street style, Coachella is bound to see plenty of sandals this year as usual.

Some attendees don sneakers or boots for the music festival in the desert of Indio, Calif., but there’s never a shortage of sandals as well. Gladiator sandals, especially, always seem to be ubiquitous.

Related
15 Coachella-Inspired Shoes for Teens

This pair of red suede gladiator sandals from Stuart Weitzman would go perfectly with denim cutoffs and an ethereal crop top.

stuart weitzmanStuart Weitzman gladiator sandals. Courtesy of Farfetch

Stuart Weitzman gladiator sandals, $478; farfetch.com

Another gorgeously colorful option is these embroidered slingbacks from Tabitha Simmons. They’re bold and cheerful with a little bit of height, making them best for a poolside party.

tabitha simmonsTabitha Simmons Senna Festival sandal. Courtesy of Farfetch

Tabitha Simmons Senna Festival sandals, $720; farfetch.com

If you’re looking for a platform for the desert gathering, look no further than these colorblock Marni sandals.

marniMarni platform slingback sandals. Courtesy of Farfetch

Marni platform slingback sandals, $790; farfetch.com

If you’re looking for a pair of simple, no-fuss leather sandals, this pair from Stella McCartney couldn’t be more perfect. They’re cool, stylish and minimal — a go-to if you know you’ll be doing a lot of walking around.

stella mccartneyStella McCartney faux leather sandals. Courtesy of My Theresa

Stella McCartney faux leather sandals, $500; mytheresa.com

For more, check out the gallery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s