Coachella Is Right Around the Corner — It’s Time to Shop Sandals

With Coachella 2017 coming up next weekend, our minds are on festival footwear. Known for its celebrity sightings and bohemian street style, Coachella is bound to see plenty of sandals this year as usual.
Some attendees don sneakers or boots for the music festival in the desert of Indio, Calif., but there’s never a shortage of sandals as well. Gladiator sandals, especially, always seem to be ubiquitous.
This pair of red suede gladiator sandals from Stuart Weitzman would go perfectly with denim cutoffs and an ethereal crop top.
Stuart Weitzman gladiator sandals, $478; farfetch.com
Another gorgeously colorful option is these embroidered slingbacks from Tabitha Simmons. They’re bold and cheerful with a little bit of height, making them best for a poolside party.
Tabitha Simmons Senna Festival sandals, $720; farfetch.com
If you’re looking for a platform for the desert gathering, look no further than these colorblock Marni sandals.
Marni platform slingback sandals, $790; farfetch.com
If you’re looking for a pair of simple, no-fuss leather sandals, this pair from Stella McCartney couldn’t be more perfect. They’re cool, stylish and minimal — a go-to if you know you’ll be doing a lot of walking around.
Stella McCartney faux leather sandals, $500; mytheresa.com
