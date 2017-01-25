5 Beauty Treatments You Need To Confidently Wear the Clear Shoe Trend

View Slideshow Public Desire clear PVC boots. Donald Stahl.

If you hadn’t heard, clear shoes are having a moment. Well, anytime a Kardashian or a Jenner wears something, usually it becomes a trend. Recently, Kendall Jenner was spotted rocking a pair of Ego clear boots paired with fishnet stockings underneath to take the look a step further. And of course, Yeezy Season 4 featured thigh-high clear boots last September, clear mules and clear sandals similar to a pair from Season 2.

Yeezy Season 4 clear boots. FN Staff.

However, the funny thing about clear shoes is that you can see right through them. That means taking extra measures to make sure your feet are looking spiffy. Luckily, FN has you covered. We’ve rounded up five beauty treatments that are sure to leave you feeling confident about trying the clear shoe trend.

January 2017: Kendall Jenner wearing clear boots in L.A. Splash

