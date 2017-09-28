Claudia Schiffer Used to Dread Walking the Runway in High Heels

Claudia Schiffer with Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio. Rex Shutterstock

It’s been quite the week for Claudia Schiffer, and the supermodel celebrated another big moment tonight at Paris Fashion Week: her new collaboration with Aquazzura.

Schiffer teamed up with Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio on eight styles that represent different aspects of her life. “I had been a huge fan of the brand and have been admiring them from afar,” Schiffer told us. “We met through mutual friends on London. It’s interesting to meet someone who has the same ideas you do about fashion. I described something and he knew exactly what I meant. We thought it would be great to do something together.”

We caught up with Schiffer at the official launch party for the new collab tonight at Paris Fashion Week. Read on for her thoughts on that big Versace moment in Milan and her lasting memories of walking the runway in high heels.

You’re in the middle of another big moment. How does it feel?

“It’s been crazy. It feels amazing because I’m celebrating 30 years in fashion so everything has been pushing to this direction — all the product launches, my new book, the shoes, the makeup and so on. And of course the Versace moment. All together, it’s been incredible.”

What was it like to be back on the runway at Versace with Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni and Helena Christensen?

“It was such an emotional moment because we all worked closely with [the late] Gianni Versace. As soon as we were asked by Donatella, we all immediately said yes. She designed the dresses by looking back at what we all used to wear. Before Gianni, all the fashion shows used to be just journalists and retailers. Gianni was one of the first people who changed that. Suddenly, you were walking down the runway and it was a spectacle. You walked down on to an Elton John song, and he would be sitting in the front row. We lived through such interesting times together and there was a camaraderie that was created.”

How did the Aquazzura partnership come about?

“I have been a huge fan. I’ve bought their shoes and been admiring them from afar. We met through mutual friends in London and it was really interesting because when you speak someone who has the same idea about fashion. I described something and he understood what I mean. We had the same taste level so we thought it would be great to do something together.”

Tell me more about the styles.

“My nickname was Cloudy and it always stayed with me. [So it inspired one of the shoes.] It wasn’t just any cloud, it was a cloud with an edge. Tonight I’m wearing ‘Place Vendome,’ inspired by my days with French Vogue. These are amazing high heels with all these buckles that really hug your feet. Every shoe is inspired by something in my time or in my life — whether it’s a school run or a red carpet event.”

Any shoe memories from the runway?

“I have worn so many shoes that aren’t comfortable. I remember dreading walking on high heels. Back then, the stage was really high up. I remember during the Versace show, there was so much light on you that everything else around you was black. You couldn’t even see the floor. I remember thinking I was at the end of the runway, and everyone was screaming because I wasn’t actually at the end. I remember walking on surfaces like mirrors — it was very slippery.”

Who are you hoping will wear your new collaboration shoes?

“All of my friends. So many of them love shoes!”

Which other young designers do you admire?

“Olivier [Rousteing] at Balmain. He reminds me very much of a young Gianni Versace. His creations are very feminine with an edge. He’s also very lovely. I’m a huge fan of his. He’s huge already and he’s going to have longevity.”