7 of Christopher Bailey’s Best Shoes From His Burberry Years

Hand painted booties and bag at the Burberry Fall 2014 runway show. Rex Shutterstock

For more than 16 years, Christopher Bailey’s name has been synonymous with Burberry, but the designer already has one (well-heeled) foot out the door. The president and chief creative officer just announced he is leaving the British luxury goods company in March 2018 after holding one of the longest-running posts in the industry. It was also one of the most extensive creative roles, as Bailey held the positions of both chief creative and CEO from 2014 until last year, when Marco Gobbetti took leadership of the London-based brand.

“Christopher will remain president and chief creative officer until March 31, 2018, when he will step down from the board. He will provide his full support to chief executive officer Marco Gobbetti and the team on the transition until Dec. 31, 2018,” the company said in a statement.

Regardless of his myriad responsibilities at the company, Bailey remained highly creative with the brand’s collections throughout his tenure. From the embellishment-heavy Prorsum line (which the brand dropped in 2015 to consolidate lines) to custom pieces for special events like the NFL’s London games, Bailey made his mark on shoes, bags and other accessories, often finding ways to cleverly incorporate Burberry’s signature check. Herewith, seven of Bailey’s most creative shoes during his Burberry reign.

Socks and Sandals, Spring 2018

Bailey paired kicky argyle socks with strappy heels, many in Burberry’s signature check print, which was incorporated throughout the collection.

Burberry S/S 2018 AP

Pumped Up Loafers, Spring 2018

For men, Bailey punched up traditional loafers with pops of color. The footwear was paired with Burberry checked baseball caps, totes and track pants.

Burberry S/S 2018 AP

Architectural Heels, Spring 2017

Bailey’s spring 2017 collection featured basic black, pointed-toe sock booties, which were deceptively simple from the front. A side view shows the boot’s hollowed, circular heel.

Burberry S/S 2017 AP

Custom Cleats with Nike at the NFL’s London game

For the NFL’s Giants vs. Rams game in London last year, Bailey made the players custom Burberry checked cleats in collaboration with Nike.

Burberry cleats, London, October 2016. AP

Buckled Boots, Fall 2016

Burberry’s fall collection a year ago was dark and dramatic, featuring shearling coats paired with louche pajama pieces in silk prints. Bailey added weight to the looks with chunky cutout boots topped with heavy buckle accents.

Burberry’s Fall 2016 AP

Artist Inspiration, Fall 2014

Bailey’s fall 2014 collection was took inspiration Britain’s early-twentieth-century artist and creative Bloomsbury Group, with hand painted booties, bags and coats for the imagined artist muse.

Burberry Fall 2014 AP

Wood and Beads, Resort 2012

One of Burberry’s most lauded collections, the Prorsum line focused on embellishments and handcrafted details, like the beadwork on a pair of sandals from the brand’s resort 2012 collection, footwear that Solange Knowles later wore in 2015.