Christian Louboutin Intends on Taking Over Your Makeup Bag With New Beauty Collection

Christian Louboutin's new beauty collection. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

It all started with nail polish to match those scarlet Christian Louboutin soles. Then there followed a lipstick chaser. But now it looks as though the French shoe maven is out to stage an entire takeover of our makeup bags.

This March the brand is expanding its beauty collection. The new category, collectively known as “eye amplifiers,” takes in mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows and brow definers.

Christian Louboutin’s Oeil Vinyle. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

“You can see happiness, sadness, fear, fierceness. You definitely see everything through the eyes,” observed the man himself. “Open eyes say: I listen, I look. Closed eyes say: listen to me, look at me. It is through the eyes that you see personality.”

Les Yeux Noir mascara comes in black and rich burgundy, the Oeil Velours eye definers range from black, through plum, to peacock and chartreuse yellow while the brow definers comprise shades for all hair colors.

Christian Louboutin’s Les Yeux Noirs mascara. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

As for the Oeil Vinyle luminous ink liner, it takes its cue from the aqueous sheen of patent leather and comes in black, blue and Louboutin red if you’re feeling super bold.

Inspiration for the range were the famous sculpted eyes of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti and Ancient Egyptian motifs of lotus flower petals and obelisks art inform the statement Art Deco packaging.

Christian Louboutin’s Oeil Vinyle. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin’s Les Yeux Noirs mascara. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin’s liquid liner. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin’s liquid eyeliner. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin’s Oeil Velours. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.

Christian Louboutin’s Oeil Vinyle. Courtesy of Christian Louboutin.