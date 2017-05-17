Charlotte Olympia’s New Bridal Collection Has Shoes For the Traditional & Unconventional Bride

View Slideshow Charlotte Olympia Flora bridal shoes. Courtesy Image.

Charlotte Olympia’s latest bridal offering is for the bride looking to dress from the feet up. Featuring a range of traditional styles, the collection also has that signature whimsical touch — courtesy of designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal.

Stand outs include the Vreeland wedding style, the Belinda and the Miss Cha Cha Cha. All shoes in the collection maintain the traditional white, off-white and ivory tones throughout, retailing from $490 to $1,400.

Charlotte Olympia; Kiss Me Darcy! wedding flats. Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia.

Including flats and sandals for the bride looking to give her feet a more comfortable option, the bridal collection features Charlotte Olympia’s signature Kitty design, playful flats detailed with red lips and for the beach bride — sandals with a starfish feature.

The bridal collection is also filled with those classic wedding styles, including a simple white sandal as seen in the Quintessential and the Wallace, as well as the satin pump.

The bridal line is available on Charlotteolympia.com.

Honeymooners, Charlotte Olympia has shoes for your getaway, too. Most recently, the designer teamed up with luggage brand Globe-Trotter for a four-piece luggage set. To further celebrate her passion for far-flung voyages, Dellal launched a collection of Charlotte Olympia slipper flats called Wish You Were Here.

Fashioned in needlepoint embroidery and delicate beading, the 12 slipper designs are inspired by distant destinations. Check them out, here.

Click through the gallery to see all the bridal shoes available now.

Want more?

Charlotte Olympia and Friends Join Stylish Garage Sale in London

Charlotte Olympia’s Seriously Chic Travel Tips

Charlotte Olympia’s New Shoe Collection Had Its Own Movie Premiere