Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Kendall, Bella & More Walk at the Cannes Fashion for Relief Show

Naomi Campbell gathered the world’s supermodels for the Fashion for Relief charity event at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday, May 21.

The 46-year-old host stunned for the catwalk presentation, of which proceeds will benefit Save the Children — an organization that supports children whose lives have been affected by war.

Also in attendance were iconic models Kate Moss and Heidi Klum, as well as today’s top models, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

Here, the British supermodel dons a “Child at Heart” T-shirt during the finale. It was styled over a beaded embellished dress and teamed with strappy black sandals that had tassels.

Naomi Campbell walks at the Fashion for Relief fashion show. REX Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner, 21, rocked a pale pink and metallic embellished gown with black sandals.

Kendall Jenner walks in the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show. REX Shutterstock

Also on sight was Bella Hadid, who sported a light green-gray mini dress with matching cut-out lace-up sandals.

Bella Hadid walking at the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show. REX Shutterstock

Mary J. Blige, Gwendoline Christie and more boldface names walked in the show.

