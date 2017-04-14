Bridesmaids Shoes That Let You Show Your Own Style

View Slideshow Gianvito Rossi Fringed Silk d'Orsay Sandal, $875; bergdorfgoodman.com Courtesy of Bergdorf Goomdman.

Though not all bridesmaid dresses are tragic forms of fashion, you still may find yourself standing beside the bride fidgeting with a dress that probably isn’t your go-to style, color or fabric at one point or another. Because for many bridesmaids, what the bride(zilla) says goes.

But underneath that gown, could and should be the perfect pair of shoes that makes wearing that, at times, unfortunate dress all worth it.

For the lucky ones, hearing the magic words: “You can choose your own shoes . . .” is not to take for granted. So if you’d like to spice up your simple sandal, pump or flat, we’ve rounded up some shoes that let the bridesmaids shine — even on the bride’s big day.

Looking for a neutral tone shoe to match that blush chiffon dress? Paul Andrew has the perfect slingback pump that could set you apart from the others, thanks to the pointed-toe detailed with a metallic ornament.

Paul Andrew Satin Ornament Slingback Pump, $795; bergdorfgoodman.com

If you’ve been directed by the bride to match the color of the dress, not to fear, the trick is to opt for some type of added detail to make a statement. For example, this Gianvito Rossi sandal in purple provides that added touch with fringe silk detailing.

Gianvito Rossi Fringed Silk d’Orsay Sandal, $875; bergdorfgoodman.com

Another option is to opt for embellishments.

For those looking to skip out on the four-inch stilettos, Manolo Blahnik offers a coral satin flat, complete with his signature crystal buckle.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Crystal-Buckle Satin Flat, Coral, $955; bergdorfgoodman.com

Sam Edelman makes a minimalist ankle-strap sandal in gray, which has a stacked wrapped heel, adding comfort, and just the right amount of jewels. On the back of the heel, the shoe is detailed with crystals.

Sam Edelman Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal, $159.95; nordstrom.com

You also can’t go wrong with a bow, ankle-tie or knot when it comes to your bridesmaid shoes.

Alexandre Birman’s Clarita style is a great choice because of its knotted strap bands. The feature takes the classic sandal to the next level, and is offered in a variety of colors and materials. Here, the Clarita is seen in metallic leather.

Alexandre Birman Clarita Metallic d’Orsay Sandal, Pewter, $595; bergdorfgoodman.com

For more shoes that let bridesmaids display their own style, click through the gallery below.