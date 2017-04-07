11 Bridal Shoes You’ll Actually Wear Again

View Slideshow Jimmy Choo Talia 120 metallic leather and glitter sandals. Courtesy of My Theresa

With wedding season fast approaching, many brides-to-be are thinking about the perfect pumps they’ll wear on their special day. Some may go for a classic white or off-white heel, while others might opt for a little bit of sparkle and/or shine. After all, it is a big day, so embellishments and adornments are totally appropriate.

With that said, many bridal shoes are pushed aside after the ceremony and the reception. But it doesn’t have to be like that. Wedding pumps shouldn’t be cast to the back of the closet — they should be worn again and again. That’s why FN rounded up some amazing bridal shoe options that you won’t want to take off.

These sparkly Jimmy Choos are too good to not break out more than once — it would simply be a crime. The ‘Romy’ glittered leather pumps would look fabulous at the office or for a date night. Pair them with a white t-shirt and jeans and let the shoes do the talking.

Jimmy Choo Romy glittered leather pumps. Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

Jimmy Choo Romy glittered leather pumps, $675; net-a-porter.com

The Manolo Blahnik ‘Hangisi’ Jewel Pump is popular with celebs like Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Palermo and more. It’s another statement shoe that needs to be worn again.

Manolo Blahnik ‘Hangisi’ Jewel Pump. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Manolo Blahnik ‘Hangisi’ Jewel Pump, $965; nordstrom.com

Clear shoes are trending right now so these dramatic Dolce and Gabbana ‘Glass Slipper’ pumps are begging to be worn all season.

Dolce and Gabbana ‘Glass Slipper’ Pump. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Dolce and Gabbana ‘Glass Slipper’ pump, $1,795; nordstrom.com

