The Best Sneakers To Wear on a Date

It’s not exactly a woman’s go-to for a date, but the sneaker can be a really stylish and fun shoe choice for a night out. Sneakers check off the three Cs: comfortable, cool and casual. So whether it’s your first date or perhaps your 51st date, stepping out in a pair of fashionable kicks will give you the appearance of effortlessness that screams confidence.

With their signature distressed look, these Golden Goose leather sneakers would go perfectly with a frayed denim culotte or a sundress once the weather warms up.

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Super Star distressed leather sneakers, $495; net-a-porter.com

For a sneaker on the less casual side, these sleek black platform sneakers are perfect.

Robert Clergerie Pasket Platform Sneakers, $495; barneys.com

These sneakers are actually have the phrase “kiss me” in their name, so if you’re feeling flirty, we recommend these cheeky leather kicks by none other than Charlotte Olympia.

Charlotte Olympia Kiss Me textured-leather sneakers, $525; net-a-porter.com

